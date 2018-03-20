Committee votes on expansion of workplace laws

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A labor committee voted to adopt a series of workplace reforms that would improve protections for employees.

The General Assembly’s Labor and Public Employees Committee voted Tuesday to adopt a series of reforms proposed by Gov. Dannel Malloy.

One bill focuses on treatment of sick workers, expanding on the 2011 law that required some private employers to provide sick leave to employees. It would require all businesses with 20 or more employees to provide hourly employees with at least 40 hours of accrued paid sick leave.

Another Senate bill aims to prevent pay discrimination during hiring processes by prohibiting employers from asking about a candidate’s previous salary until a job offer with compensation has been made.

The bills will be considered by the House and Senate in the coming weeks.