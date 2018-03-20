Major gas leak prompts evacuations, road closures in New Haven

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Ken Melech)

NEW HAVEN,Conn. (WTNH)– A major gas leak has led to 1,000 people being evacuated and several road closures in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 300 block of George Street after reports of a strong odor of gas coming from a building.

News 8’s has a crew on scene where 1,000 people were evacuated from a building due to the gas leak. There are also three transit buses on scene to transport people from the area.

George Street, Church Street, and York Street are closed, as well as highway ramps in the area.

News 8 has a crew on scene. Check back for more updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s