Major gas leak prompts evacuations, road closures in New Haven

NEW HAVEN,Conn. (WTNH)– A major gas leak has led to 1,000 people being evacuated and several road closures in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 300 block of George Street after reports of a strong odor of gas coming from a building.

#BREAKING #NewHaven emergency ops reporting “major gas leak” 300 block of George St. We have crews on scene. Live report at noon on @WTNH #CTnews — Mario Boone (@MarioBooneTV) March 20, 2018

News 8’s has a crew on scene where 1,000 people were evacuated from a building due to the gas leak. There are also three transit buses on scene to transport people from the area.

George Street, Church Street, and York Street are closed, as well as highway ramps in the area.

#CTtraffic: New Haven: major gas leak in the area of College St & George St.

The ramps for rte 34 inbound, I95 nb x47, I95 sb x48 and I91 x1 closed. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 20, 2018

in New Haven Route 34 Westbound is CLOSED at Orange Street because of Gas Leak — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) March 20, 2018

