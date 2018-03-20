Department of Revenue Services warns Connecticut residents of email-based tax scam

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Connecticut are being warned of a new scam via email this tax season.

The Department of Revenue Services (DRS) is asking taxpayers not to open, make a payments or reply to emails or other forms of communication claiming to be a tax bill for Amazon or NewEgg purchases.

Related Content: FCC warns of new type of scam calls

Officials say the payment is directed to a fake website.

Commissioner Kevin Sullivan stated, “Tax-related scams increase as we get closer to the April 17th deadline. Crooks, Fraudsters and Cybercriminals use more sophisticated methods to trick taxpayers and take their money.”

Related Content: Authorities warn extortion scheme is on the rise

The Connecticut DRS says it will never initiate contact by email, text message or social media to request tax payments or personal information.

For more information, visit www.irs.gov.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s