Department of Revenue Services warns Connecticut residents of email-based tax scam

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Connecticut are being warned of a new scam via email this tax season.

The Department of Revenue Services (DRS) is asking taxpayers not to open, make a payments or reply to emails or other forms of communication claiming to be a tax bill for Amazon or NewEgg purchases.

Officials say the payment is directed to a fake website.

Commissioner Kevin Sullivan stated, “Tax-related scams increase as we get closer to the April 17th deadline. Crooks, Fraudsters and Cybercriminals use more sophisticated methods to trick taxpayers and take their money.”

The Connecticut DRS says it will never initiate contact by email, text message or social media to request tax payments or personal information.

For more information, visit www.irs.gov.