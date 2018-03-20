Deputies: Teacher leaves 4-year-old alone to buy marijuana

By Published:

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida elementary school teacher left a 4-year-old child alone while she went to buy marijuana.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release says 26-year old Marsha Dolce was arrested Saturday and charged with child neglect and marijuana possession.

Deputies responded to a Davenport apartment complex Saturday morning and found a 4-year-old child crying outside wearing only a T-shirt and underwear. Dolce, who teaches fourth grade at Laurel Elementary in Poinciana, eventually returned home and told deputies she had left to help a friend with car troubles.

Deputies reported finding marijuana in Dolce’s home, and text messages on her phone indicated that she had gone to nearby Winter Haven hours earlier to buy the drug.

Child welfare officials removed the child from Dolce’s home.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Dolce.

