Feds say red hake stock is overfished

BOSTON (AP) — Federal fishing regulators say a species of food fish caught by U.S. fishermen in the Atlantic Ocean has become overfished.

The National Marine Fisheries Service says red hake have become overfished in its southern Georges Bank and mid-Atlantic stocks. The service has informed the New England Fishery Management Council that it needs to craft a plan to end the overfishing and rebuild the stock.

Red hake is a species of whitefish that has been brought to land from Maine to North Carolina over the years. The catch has fallen from more than 3.6 million pounds in 2001 to about 1 million pounds in 2016.

Most red hake come to shore in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York.

