Related Coverage Video: Bear cub wrestles with inflatable flamingo in Arcadia backyard

LOS ANGELES (WTNH) — A hot pink inflatable flamingo raft was spotted floating down the Los Angeles River.

There were a few people lounging on it.

Police stopped the group, looked through their things and handed out what appeared to be tickets.

Related Content: Video: Bear cub wrestles with inflatable flamingo in Arcadia backyard

The group then deflated the raft, loaded it into a bag, and left the scene.

It is not known where the people intended to take the raft.

No injuries have been reported.