Fourth nor’easter to slam region on first full day of spring

By Published:
Spring Glen Hardware says the repeated storms are welcome for business, but they're ready for spring.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Snow budgets and scheduled snow days are few and far between as the state braces for a fourth powerful nor’easter.

Snows still lingers from last week’s storm as New Haven’s Emergency Operations Center announces they will activate again Wednesday.  Deputy director, Rick Fontana says they’re prepared for potentially dangerous winter weather.

“This storm is looking, as we go further on, more and more serious,” Rick Fontana told News 8.

The city’s EOC says the wet, heavy snow and strong winds are most troubling.  They’re preparing for 15 inches, but hoping for far less.

“The winds are going to make trees fall on wires and that’s going to make power go out,” Fontana said.

The city says their snow budget is taking a hard hit, but that safety is their priority.

“It’s the cost of doing business in a municipality,” Fontana said.  “Mayor Harp is very focused on public safety first – cost comes second.”

At Spring Glen Hardware in Hamden, the extra business is welcome.  A nice boost going into the typically busy spring time.

“Shovels, salt, snowblowers – its was a really good snowblower year,” Co-owner, Frank Landino said.  “I think these late storms will be good for business for early sales next year.”

On the first day of spring, most are ready for a little less white and a little more green.

“It has been snowing every week – it seems like it has been every Wednesday!” Nick Alvarez said.  “Finally, I’m just done. I just ready for the spring.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s