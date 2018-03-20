Fourth nor’easter to slam region on first full day of spring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Snow budgets and scheduled snow days are few and far between as the state braces for a fourth powerful nor’easter.

Snows still lingers from last week’s storm as New Haven’s Emergency Operations Center announces they will activate again Wednesday. Deputy director, Rick Fontana says they’re prepared for potentially dangerous winter weather.

“This storm is looking, as we go further on, more and more serious,” Rick Fontana told News 8.

The city’s EOC says the wet, heavy snow and strong winds are most troubling. They’re preparing for 15 inches, but hoping for far less.

“The winds are going to make trees fall on wires and that’s going to make power go out,” Fontana said.

The city says their snow budget is taking a hard hit, but that safety is their priority.

“It’s the cost of doing business in a municipality,” Fontana said. “Mayor Harp is very focused on public safety first – cost comes second.”

At Spring Glen Hardware in Hamden, the extra business is welcome. A nice boost going into the typically busy spring time.

“Shovels, salt, snowblowers – its was a really good snowblower year,” Co-owner, Frank Landino said. “I think these late storms will be good for business for early sales next year.”

On the first day of spring, most are ready for a little less white and a little more green.

“It has been snowing every week – it seems like it has been every Wednesday!” Nick Alvarez said. “Finally, I’m just done. I just ready for the spring.”