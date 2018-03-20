Hartford police investigate after man shot in jaw

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was shot in the jaw in Hartford on Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to 474 Woodland Street for the report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers were able to determine that the victim had been shot on Woodland Drive and then walked to the location where he was found by police.

Police say a scene was then located and secured at Woodland Drive.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the jaw area. His identity has not been released.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.