Hospital in Derby to offer free oral, head and neck cancer screenings

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — April is a good month to check up on your health!

Griffin Hospital in Derby has announced it will offer free oral, head and neck cancer screenings.

The screenings will take place on April 11 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Center for Cancer Care located at 350 Seymour Avenue.

This is the seventh consecutive year the hospital has offered this service.

Hospital officials say the screening is painless and takes approximately 10 minutes.

