HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of students at Quinnipiac University woke up without power on Tuesday.

School officials say the power went out around 11 p.m. on Monday night at the school’s main campus.

According to the school, the outages were caused by a wiring issue.

Officials say approximately 257 students were without electricity as of 11:15 a.m.

Power is expected to be restored sometime on Tuesday afternoon.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.