In The Bender Kitchen: Executive Chef Edward Allen and Kathleen Flynn from the American Liver Foundation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The 17th annual Flavors of Connecticut is coming to Plantsville this year. All the proceeds from the event will go to the American Liver Foundation.

Executive Chef, Edward Allen from Foxwoods Resort Casino and Executive Director of the American Liver Foundation Kathleen Flynn explains why this event is so important.

You can be a part of the Flavors of Connecticut on Tuesday, March 27th at the Aqua Turf Club on Mulberry Street in Plantsville from 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Beef Tartare Recipe

Ingredients

1lb Beef tenderloin

¼ cup Chopped Gherkin Pickles

¼ cup Chopped Capers

¼ cup Chopped Shallots

¼ cup Dijon Mustard

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper

2 tbl EV Olive Oil

¼ cup Sliced Radish

3 oz Daikon Radish Sprouts

3 ea Hard Boiled Egg Yolks

16 ea Toast Points

Directions

Hand chop beef to your preference into bowl that is sitting in ice Keep beef chilled at all times Combine with pickles, capers, shallots, mustard, olive oil, season with salt and pepper Plate portion onto four plates Garnish with sliced radish, radish sprouts, using Microplane grate egg yolk on top. Drizzle with olive oil Serve with buttered toast