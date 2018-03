Related Coverage Three Connecticut cities named to National Geographic list of happiest places in U.S.

(WTNH) — Well, it is the first day of spring and it also happens to be International Day of Happiness.

International Day of Happiness is celebrated across the globe every year on March 20.

Related content: Three Connecticut cities named to National Geographic list of happiest places in U.S.

The day has been celebrated by the United Nations since the year 2013.

One of the things that makes us happy at News 8, is when dogs come to visit our newsroom.

What makes you happy?