Jets' Dylan Donahue checked into rehab after 2 DUI arrests

NEW YORK (AP) Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue recently checked himself into a treatment facility after being arrested for driving under the influence for the second time in less than a year.

The 25-year-old Donahue was arrested and charged with drunken driving early on Feb. 26 after he drove the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel in New Jersey and collided with a jitney bus, injuring four people. Shortly after the incident, Donahue voluntarily entered rehab.

ESPN.com first reported Tuesday that Donahue had checked into a facility. It also reported Monday that Donahue, a fifth-round pick last year out of West Georgia, had another DUI arrest in his hometown of Billings, Montana.

Donahue’s agent Gary Uberstine says in a statement to The Associated Press that the linebacker recognizes the “seriousness of these issues” and is taking steps to overcome them.

The Jets say in a statement that they support Donahue’s decision to seek treatment.

Associated Press Writer Amy Hanson in Helena, Montana, contributed to this report.

