Large amounts of blood found in apartment building

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police are trying to find the source of a large amount of blood found in a Connecticut apartment building.

Both the Suffield and Enfield police departments were called to the Countrywood Apartments in Enfield Sunday. Suffield police say they were called to the scene because of a domestic dispute, while Enfield police say they received a call about blood in a hallway in front of an apartment.

Authorities say the two cases are connected.

Two people who were involved have been hospitalized for minor injuries, but police say their injuries are not consistent with the amount of blood found. Police are now searching for a third person who they say could be seriously injured.

State police are assisting with the investigation.

