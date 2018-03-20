Large storm system to bring severe weather to South; East Coast expecting snow soon

Related Coverage Today’s CT forecast

(ABC News) — A large storm system is moving through the Great Plains on Monday morning bringing unsettled weather from the Dakotas all the way to the southeastern United States.

As the storm moves east on Tuesday, a coastal low will try to develop in the southern Mid-Atlantic states producing a first wave of rain and snow from Washington, D.C. north into Pennsylvania and west into West Virginia. Several inches of snow is possible just west of Washington, D.C.

By Tuesday night into Wednesday, as the coastal low strengthens, it will produce a second wave of rain and snow, spreading along the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C. into New York City and Boston.

Models are still not very confident where the low will form and how much snow or rain will fall in the heavily populated I-95 corridor. If major cities get precipitation, it would be mostly be on Wednesday.

The American model isn’t showing much snow for the major cities — maybe a dusting to 1 to 2 inches on Wednesday.

The European model has a different forecast with heavy snow accumulations for the major Northeast cities, but ABC News meteorologists predict the model is probably overdoing these amounts.

The short-term American model is showing the storm missing Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City, with maybe some snow accumulations along the Mid-Atlantic coast and into Cape Cod.

It could go either way, but confidence is growing that some sort of storm system will form along the East Coast.