(WTNH)– Macy’s shoppers will soon be able to now skip part of the checkout line thanks to their phone.

The next update to the Macy’s app will include a mobile checkout feature.

Shoppers will be able to scan the price tag with their phone’s camera and then pay right on the app. Then they’ll go to a dedicated checkout counter to get security tags removed and have everything bagged up for them.

