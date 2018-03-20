More than 1,300 overdoses in first two months of 2018

(WTNH)–The Department of Public Health is tracking opioid use through the EpiCenter surveillance system which was created to monitor bioterrorism. Dr. Craig Allen, Medical Director at the Rushford, which is part of Hartford Healthcare, says as ugly as they are, can be a huge tool in the figuring out the opioid crisis.

“Now with this tracking system, maybe we will get an alert about some new powerful opioid, that we can then look for with our patients, and try to intervene before it’s too late,” Allen said.

In the first two months of 2018, there were more than 1,300 people hospitalized. Here are how the numbers break out across the state in the top five counties:

405 – New Haven County

398 – Hartford County

186 – Fairfield County

80 – Middlesex County

68 – Litchfield County

“What do I think about these increased numbers? They are scary, they are frightening, but it makes me mad. I think we need to channel our anger and channel our energy into using using the tools that we have, and then measuring whether they are effective or not,” Allen said.

And another area where the numbers will really help is in tracking teenagers or adolescence, to see exactly where the opioids are coming from. Dr. Bill Zempsky of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center says by being able to track the visits to the hospital, they can determine exactly what’s going on in the home.

“Once those opioids are in the home, they are available to that teenager or that teenager’s friend, or that kid down the street who happens to be over for an afternoon and they are going through the medicine cabinets.”

Dr. Zempsky says being able to look at the numbers is a step in the right direction. When looking at kids, they are more susceptible because they’re more experimental, and the research shows parents need to be more responsible with their opioid prescriptions.

“We have to keep those opioids either locked up, or disposed of, when you’re done with an opioid, get rid of it, they shouldn’t be in your home.”

Both doctors agreed, tracking the trends monthly will help not only in treatment but also help law enforcement.