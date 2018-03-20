More than 1,300 sent to CT emergency departments for drug overdoses in January and February

(WTNH) — In the first two months of the year, suspected drug overdoses have sent more than 1,300 people to hospital emergency departments.

Those numbers are from the Department of Public Health (DPH).

It is part of a new effort to share information about hospital visits and improve response to drug overdose patterns.

Overall, New Haven County had the highest number of visits with 405.

New London County had the least with 54 visits.

