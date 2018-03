NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A false alarm prompted a scary situation in the Elm City on Tuesday afternoon.

New Haven police and the FBI raced out to State Street when someone thought they saw a grenade next to a dumpster.

The bomb squad moved in and investigated the situation.

Officials say the grenade turned out to be fake.

It is not known how the grenade ended up next to the dumpster.

No injuries have been reported.

News 8 will update this story with more details as they become available.