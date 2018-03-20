New Haven preparing for fourth nor’easter in less than a month

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Enough is enough. That’s what’s on the minds of many in Connecticut as the state prepares for its fourth nor’easter in less than a month.

New Haven activated its Emergency Operations Center Tuesday afternoon ahead of Wednesday’s storm. Director Rick Fontana told News 8’s Mario Boone it’s all hands on deck.

“We’re going to put everything on the road,” Fontana said. “We’ll put all our assets out there. We’ll have 40-plus trucks. We’ll have tree crews ready to go. We’ll have our flooding areas blocked off. What we’ll do is prepare for the absolute 12-inch total and if we need to scale back, we’ll scale back.”

Fontana said the city also will likely issue a snow emergency parking ban in specific areas to allow for crews to clear roads.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com for updates.

