New London man charged with operating a drug factory

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man is facing multiple charges after police say they located marijuana growing inside of his apartment.

According to police, on March 16, officials executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Nautilus Drive.

Officers say inside the unit, police located 148 grams of harvested marijuana leaves, 25 marijuana plants, marijuana grow equipment and a digital scale.

Authorities arrested 35-year-old Clem Ramsey and charged him with Cultivation of Marijuana, Operating a Drug Factory, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree and Interfering with an Officer.