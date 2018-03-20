Nor’easters accumulating budget concerns for state cities and towns

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — You might have a lot in common with Carrie Muccino, who delivers mail in Waterbury.

Carrie is over these series of snow storms.

“I don’t like it at all,” Carrie said. “I was done with winter three months ago. I’m done!”

The storms that keep coming also stir up emotion inside the mayor’s office.

“This fourth nor’easter in four weeks has really put a hurting on the city’s budget,” Mayor Neil O’Leary said.

The mayor says that’s because his city relies on money it gets from Hartford every year to help with snow removal funds, but so far this winter season, Waterbury has only received half of what it was promised by the state. The money is called T.A.R. grants, or Town Aid Road grants.

Usually every year, the state gives out $60 million in T.A.R. grants to cities and towns all across Connecticut.

Waterbury usually gets over a $1 million. But, with only half of the money allocated so far, that means the Brass City does not have a little more than $500,000 it was expecting for snow removal. And with so many storms hitting Connecticut this winter, Mayor O’Leary says it’s become a brutal winter. O’Leary is also the President of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities.

“I think we’re all feeling the pain,” he said.

The Mayor says he points the finger at the Connecticut State Legislature, and the battle over state transportation funding.

“We’re very hopeful that the state transportation funding gets what it needs because if that happens, then we will, in fact, get the Town Aid Road money.

When News8 asked the mayor about this today, he had this reaction: “These are difficult times and let’s keep our citizens safe,” Gov. Malloy said.

As for Carrie the mail carrier, she says she’s sick of the snow and the money battles in Hartford. But she does agree with the Governor on this point:

“It’s the safety of everyone – everyone that uses the road,” she said. “It should be a priority.”

Mayor O’Leary says tomorrow’s storm could cost his city “somewhere between 30 and 50-thousand more dollars”. Still , he says there is something you can bank on — his city’s plow trucks will be out on the roads tomorrow.

He says the city has a reserve it can tap into but some other money earmarked for other city improvement projects may have to be sacrificed — another reason why the mayor can’t wait for spring and summer when all of this snow will be history.