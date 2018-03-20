Officials mark new state deficit projection of $192.7 million

Related Coverage Lawmakers quibble over details of $1.3T US spending bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut officials have released updated deficit numbers from operations.

On Tuesday, Secretary Benjamin Barnes released a letter to State Comptroller Kevin Lembo saying that the state was projecting a deficit from operations of $192.7 million.

This new number marks an improvement of $2.1 million from the figure reported in February.

Related Content: Lawmakers quibble over details of $1.3T US spending bill

Barnes states that the increase is due to “revised expenditure projections.”

In the letter, Barnes also provides information on the state’s General Fund as well as the Special Transportation Fund.

To view the letter, click here.