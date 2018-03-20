‘Overnight Oats’ can be a simple breakfast solution to hectic mornings

(WTNH) — As you’re trying to get the kids ready for school, it’s easy to sometimes skip the most important meal of the day. Personal chef and recipe developer Julie Hartigan makes a simple grab-and-go treat that parents and kids alike will love.

Julie’s Overnight Oats are a simple no-cook, make-ahead solution for grab-and-go breakfasts or snacks that you can enjoy warm or cold. A little meal prep the night before goes a long way. Whether you pack the snack in a portable cup or a mason jar, you will have a delicious and nutritious breakfast waiting for you in the fridge the next morning.

Ingredients:

2 cups Old Fashioned Oats

2 cups of your favorite milk

Optional seasonings or sweeteners

Optional toppings – see below for inspiration!

Instructions

Mix together all ingredients and spoon evenly into 4 containers. Top with optional toppings, cover, and refrigerate overnight for perfectly tender oatmeal cups in the morning. May be made up to 5 days ahead.

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Yields : 4 servings

Tips:

● Any variety of milk works well in this recipe. Try plain, vanilla, or chocolate almond milk, coconut milk, regular low-fat milk, or even chocolate milk for the chocolate lovers in your life!

● Stir in optional seasoning and sweeteners. Some of my favorites include cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, pumpkin pie spice, powdered peanut butter, other nut butters, pureed pumpkin, vanilla extract, almond extract, maple syrup, brown sugar, agave, or honey for flavor and sweetness. Have fun and create a variety of flavors that appeal to you.

● To make it European muesli-style, just stir in some plain or flavored yogurt before soaking for a delicious tang and even creamier texture.

● Craving something warm and comforting? While overnight oats are delicious chilled or room temp just heat them briefly in the microwave in the morning if you want to enjoy this dish warm.

Fun Topping Options

● Fresh or dried fruit is a classic! Try dried cranberries, raisins, currants, cherries, chopped dates/figs/apricots or any chopped fresh fruit you like. Dried strawberries add a pretty pop of pink color.

● This is also the perfect time to use frozen fruit – just stir into the top of oats to soak and they’ll be perfectly juicy come morning

● If you have a sweet tooth, a dollop of your favorite jam or drizzle of honey makes a luscious topping.

● Create crunch with a dusting of toasted chopped almonds, walnuts or pecans, toasted unsweetened coconut, or your favorite granola.