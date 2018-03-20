Pence stresses importance of agriculture

WTNH.com staff Published:
- FILE - Vice President Mike Pence (David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Vice President Mike Pence kicked off National Ag Day on Tuesday in Washington.

The VP spoke to youth agriculture leaders, as well as members of Congress, USDA Officials, and prominent members of the agriculture community.

Pence reminded the crowd that American agriculture is a part of all of us.

“Our farmers, ranchers, producers, foresters and researchers and engineers are enabling us to continue to feed ever more people using ever fewer resources, proving once again that agriculture is the field of the future,” stated Pence.

The theme for National Ag Day 2018 is “Agriculture: Food for Life.”

