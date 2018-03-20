Plainfield police respond to 3 overdose-related calls in less than 24 hours

Related Coverage More than 1,300 sent to CT emergency departments for drug overdoses in January and February

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police responded to multiple calls in a short window of time regarding overdoses.

Officials say beginning on Monday evening around 5:20, police responded to Church Street in the Moosup section of town for a report of a woman who overdosed. The woman was administered Narcan and became responsive. She was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Minutes later, authorities say a second overdose was reported on Champagne Street. The man involved was also treated with Narcan and eventually became responsive. He was then transported to a hospital to be evaluated further.

Around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, officials received a report of a man who was deceased in the Wauregan section of Plainfield. Units say the death may be opioid-related.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact Plainfield police at 860-564-0804.