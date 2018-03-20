Preventing tree damage at home

When you think about a nor’easter, the first thing that probably comes to your mind is having to deal with dangerous road conditions or dealing with shoveling.

Unfortunately in storms like these, it’s often tree damage that can be the most devastating to your house and to your property so how do you make sure it doesn’t happen to you?

Another week, another March nor’easter on the way. Clean up, still being done from the last three storms but ironically on the first full day of spring, winter returns once again, but March comes with its own set of challenges to deal with.

Craig Cesare of Hamden Public Works said, “Right now these storms tend to be heavier, wet snow. I mean every storm is different but we tend to get that now so that causes a lot of issues with trees and power lines so that’s always a concern of ours.”

Downed power lines and trees on streets are an issue, but it’s the ones in your yard that can pose real danger.

“If it hits the house or the car it can be replaced, but you’d hate to have it hit one of your family members,” notes Edward Grant, Operations Manager of K & J Tree Service.

When the big trees are at risks, arborists like Ed Grant from K & J Tree Service in Hamden are the ones who asses the potential for real damages.

Ed mentioned, “And the concern there is anything leaning towards the house.”

Now it may be tough to spot a bad tree with no leaves on it, but you get clues.

“Look up, look in the canopy this time of the year. See if there are any broken limbs because that can be a sign of decline as well.” warns Grant

Finally never ever try and take a chainsaw up a ladder to remove a tree yourself, and also get an annual tree inspection done. Most companies don’t charge for an assessment.