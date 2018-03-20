Quinnipiac’s Carly Fabbri shares tear-jerking moment with mother, coach Tricia as career comes to an end

By Published: Updated:
Quinnipiac head coach Tricia Fabbri confers with her team during a timeout in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament in Storrs, Conn. Saturday, March 17, 2018. Quinnipiac won, 86-72. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

(WTNH)–We already knew how good the Quinnipiac women’s basketball program was before last night, win, lose, or draw.

But what a moment for the Fabbri family. Carly playing her last game for the Bobcats and her mom and head coach Tricia.

Related: UConn defeats Quinnipiac in NCAA women’s basketball tournament clash

It was pretty emotional when Carly game out of the game for the last time. Even her poor dad was gushing with happy tears as he watched his wife and daughter share this wonderful moment.

What memories for their family.

“It was really almost a storybook ending to have with your daughter,” said Tricia Fabbri. “To get the win against Miami, to play in front of 8,500 people in a really competitive game, and I was really excited for her to have this moment to close out her career, it was a lot of fun.”

“You know my mom has been here for as long as I’ve been alive, so just seeing her have that success, and actually contributing and being a part of it, it’s been incredible,” Carly said.

Over her four years, Carly helped the Bobcats win a program-record 114 games.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s