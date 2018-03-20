Quinnipiac’s Carly Fabbri shares tear-jerking moment with mother, coach Tricia as career comes to an end

Related Coverage UConn defeats Quinnipiac in NCAA women’s basketball tournament clash

(WTNH)–We already knew how good the Quinnipiac women’s basketball program was before last night, win, lose, or draw.

But what a moment for the Fabbri family. Carly playing her last game for the Bobcats and her mom and head coach Tricia.

It was pretty emotional when Carly game out of the game for the last time. Even her poor dad was gushing with happy tears as he watched his wife and daughter share this wonderful moment.

What memories for their family.

“It was really almost a storybook ending to have with your daughter,” said Tricia Fabbri. “To get the win against Miami, to play in front of 8,500 people in a really competitive game, and I was really excited for her to have this moment to close out her career, it was a lot of fun.”

“You know my mom has been here for as long as I’ve been alive, so just seeing her have that success, and actually contributing and being a part of it, it’s been incredible,” Carly said.

Over her four years, Carly helped the Bobcats win a program-record 114 games.