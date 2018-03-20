Report: West Haven police sergeant suspended, under investigation for overtime allegations

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven police sergeant has been suspended and is facing investigations both internally and by Connecticut State Police regarding overtime.

According to the New Haven Register (http://bit.ly/2u5fHhx) Sgt. David Tammaro was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month.

The report states that the investigations are focusing on whether or not Sgt. Tammaro broke any department rules or laws.

Connecticut State Police say detectives from Central District Major Crime Troop I are investigating the alleged incident.