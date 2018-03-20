Ridin’ with Ryan: A Wedding Planner’s Lighthouse Escape

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first installment of Ridin’ with Ryan takes you on a conversational journey throughout New Haven with CT wedding planner, Lisa Antonecchia. She explains her roots in New York, life in performing arts, and how it’s molded her into working in the crazy, fast-paced wedding industry. Antonecchia was the navigator on the trip:

We’re going to Lighthouse Point Park which I learned of because I was a wedding planner. But what I love about it is, being originally from New York, my grandparents lived on Long Island, New York. Whenever we’d visit them, we’d look at the lighthouses, and you’d know you were visiting Grandma and Grandpa. So, it’s just a very calming place to be.

And you can’t forget the carousel at Lighthouse Point Park: 

This is the carousel. As we come down here further, that’s the lighthouse out there on the point that makes me warm and fuzzy. You gotta wonder what’s past that. Like, what adventure is out there?

