Seat belt law could extend into back seat

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Every time Stamford’s Tom Urda’s kids get in the car, he reminds them.

“Buckle up, and let’s have a good day and we’re going to do our best,” said Urda.

To do our best as a state, some lawmakers feel everyone should be required to buckle up in the back seat. Right now, only children under the age of 16 have to.

Related Content: Lawmakers may extend Connecticut seat belt law to back seat

“It’s difficult to tell an adult what to do when they get in the back seat, but we wouldn’t think twice about it if it was our children in the back seat,” said Madison’s Lynelle Abel. “I really need to make a conscious effort to be able to do that. If it’s the law that people have to put it on in the front and the back seat then I really need to pay attention to that.”

“Rear seat seat belts do save lives,” said AAA Northeast’s Fran Mayko. “29 states including Washington D.C. have passed similar laws. So, Connecticut, in a sense, is playing catch up.”

AAA supports House Bill 5161 that unanimously passed the committee. It states if you are unbelted in the back seat, you are three times more likely to be killed and eight times more likely to be seriously hurt.

Related Content: From seat belts to tanning booths; 2 dozen health-related bills under consideration

Not all drivers we spoke with are clicking with the idea.

“I’m kind of in between. It’s probably good for safety concerns because they probably have reports that it saves more lives, but I think it should be optional,” said Connecticut driver Mike Ross.

Westport’s Kirk Wilson said, “I think I’m all for it, I don’t see any downside to that. Safety comes first, right?”

There’s no word on when the House of Representatives could vote on it, but the session ends in May.