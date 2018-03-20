“Sgt. Stubby” brings local dog, war hero to the big screen

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The story of an unusual war hero is coming to movie theaters next month. He saved lives, he won heart, he even won medals. Not bad for a little dog named Stubby.

It was 1917 when a stray mutt ran into Private Robert Conroy in an Army camp New Haven, and the rest is history. History that is coming to life on the silver screen in a movie called “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero.” It’s based on a true story. Curt Deane knows because Private Conroy was his grandfather.

“There was a bond between he and Stubby,” Deane said. “He would regale me with stories.”

In the movie, the story begins with his grandfather and Stubby bonding on the New Haven green. Fun Academy Motion Pictures re-created New Haven from 100 years ago with the help of the Connecticut State Library.

“We’ve provided them all sorts of documentary evidence about Stubby’s time here and about Robert Conroy,” explained Christine Pittsley, Project Director, “Remembering World War One” at the Connecticut State Library. “Photos in New Haven and the camps in New Haven.”

Together, Stubby and Conroy went to Europe in the 102nd infantry regiment. Stubby quickly charmed any officer that objected to a dog in the ranks by saluting. Deane thinks Stubby saw all the soldiers doing it and copied the motion.

“General Persing was impressed. He even saluted Woodrow Wilson,” said Deane.

Stubby did more than make people laugh, however. In World War I, the Germans were using toxic mustard gas on the allied troops. Stubby was exposed to the gas once, but survived. After that, he became very aware of incoming gas attacks.

“Every time he got even a whiff of it he was running around letting people know that gas was coming in,” Deane said. His grandfather told him he even fashioned a gas mask for Stubby. The dog also looked after the injured on the battlefield.

“He would actually go out and stand by that soldier until the medics could come and get them, so they could identify where a soldier that needed help was,” said Deane.

Stubby and Conroy returned from the great war as heroes, but Stubby got all the glory.

“He was probably the most famous Connecticut soldier at that point,” said Pittsley.

In most of the photos in the Connecticut State Library exhibit, Stubby is wearing a vest covered in medals. He is known as the most decorated canine in military history, but historians have a theory about where they came from.

“A lot of those medals that are on his jacket were actually earned by my grandfather, or perhaps other members of the 102nd,” said Deane

The state library has an enormous collection of items and documents from World War I. Some of the best are on display right now in the portrait gallery right inside the front door.

“That’s been really helpful in helping with this film and really helpful to help other families who might be descended from Connecticut soldiers to find more information about their heritage,” said Pittsley.

Even though Stubby was never officially a sergeant, or even officially in the Army, he is included in the World War One memorial in Kansas City. Also, ever since Stubby showed everyone the value of dogs in combat, the military has had thousands of official canine members.

While much of the story is true, the filmmakers did take some artistic license with “Sgt. Stubby.” Deane helped create a website that guides people through the real story of his grandfather and his dog.

He is also raising money for a statue of Stubby mid-salute, that will welcome visitors to Middletown’s Connecticut Trees of Honor memorial. Any extra money will go towards training service animals for wounded veterans.

Deane will be part of the red-carpet world premiere of “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” at the Bow Tie Cinemas on Temple Street in New Haven on April 8.