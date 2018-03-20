Shoreline towns hope to share an animal shelter

NEW LONDON & WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — When winter arrives the animal shelter in Waterford has often shut down. A frozen pipe and no heat have been the main problems.

But many had hoped that would come to an end with a new facility. Money was raised by residents and animal advocates to build one but that was put on hold as a regional animal shelter was explored.

Now the towns of Waterford, East Lyme, and Montville and the City of New London have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to pursue the establishment of a Regional Animal Control Facility.

The new facility would be an expansion of New London’s existing facility at Bates Woods Park. That shelter was partially rebuilt after being damaged by a fallen tree.

The city and towns say the purpose of a regional facility is to reduce operating costs and enhance services for all partnering municipalities. The newly adopted memorandum is the first step in developing an inter-local agreement that will govern the future operations and cost sharing program for the new facility.

The towns had also looked at opening a shared facility at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Facility in Montville. That plan was met with some opposition.