Spring-themed cake for Prince Harry, Meghan’s spring wedding

By Published:
Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery in Hackney, east London Tuesday March 20, 2018. Ptak has been chosen to make the cake for the wedding in May of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kensington Palace said Tuesday the royal wedding cake will be a lemon elderflower concoction incorporating "the bright flavors of spring." It'll be covered with buttercream, and adorned with fresh flowers. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Lemon, elderflower, fresh flower decorations: The cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s May wedding will be appropriately spring-themed.

Kensington Palace said Tuesday the royal wedding cake will be a lemon elderflower concoction incorporating “the bright flavors of spring.” It’ll be covered with buttercream, and adorned with fresh flowers.

Look for a hint of California too — the designated pastry chef Claire Ptak was raised in California and worked as a pastry chef under the celebrated Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley.

Related content: Prince Harry, Meghan invite public to help celebrate wedding

Ptak now runs Violet Bakery in London.

The palace says the couple are “very much looking forward to sharing this cake” with guests at their May 19 nuptials.

The guest list has not been released, and the designer of Markle’s dress has so far been kept secret.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s