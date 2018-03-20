Stretch Your Dollar: Tips for hiring movers

(WTNH)– Spring is here and that kicks off a busy time of year for buying and selling homes. If you’re planning to pack your bags, we are stretching your dollar with a warning about hiring movers that could cost you money if you’re not careful.

Moving is no easy task, which is why so many people hire professional help but even that’s a step that needs to be carefully researched.

The Better Business Bureau says every year they see complaints involving missing or damaged belongings, damage to the home and scratched electronics. Problems that can be avoided by following a few simple steps.

First, obtain written estimates because over-the-phone is mostly unreliable. Reputable movers would rather see the layout first to know what obstacles they’ll face. You could also request recent written in-home estimates.

Know your rights! There are a lot of factors that make up the price tag, you have a right to be a part of the pricing process.

Research the company thoroughly. There are lots of ways to research and find a reputable mover because many of them are licensed.

Once you’ve secured a mover, make sure you have those key documents that outline the written cost estimate, the duties the movers will perform and dates of pick up and delivery.

If they’re shipping items, create inventory of everything going.

Remember you can help your neighbors. Be sure to file a complaint if a moving company you work with fails to live up to their promises.