Student turns self in after allegedly threatening individuals at Staples High School

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A student at Staples High School in Westport has turned himself in on an arrest warrant after allegedly threatening to shoot a teacher.

According to police, on Feb. 20, units were contacted by school officials about a boy who was allegedly making threats.

Officers responded to the scene and located the student who was being interviewed by school staff. Police say it was confirmed that the student had thoughts of executing a mass shooting at the school.

Following a further investigation, an arrest warrant was approved along with an Order to Detain for the subject.

On March 20, the student turned himself in at police headquarters. He has been charged with Threatening in the 2nd Degree and appeared in court on Tuesday.