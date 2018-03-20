Suspect in Waterbury killing turns himself in

Related Coverage Waterbury Police search for leads after 24-year-old man is shot and killed

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A suspect in a fatal shooting in Connecticut last summer has surrendered to police.

Waterbury police say 40-year-old Juan Morales turned himself in Monday morning, and was charged with murder and robbery in the August death of David Rivera-Mateo.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2DGg1TF) that the 24-year-old Rivera-Mateo was found dead outside a city grocery store.

Police announced last week they were searching for Morales, who they considered armed and dangerous. Two other men have already been arrested in connection to the killing, including a man prosecutors allege fired the fatal shot.

Morales is being held on $1 million bond. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.