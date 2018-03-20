Teenager arrested after alleged threatening Snapchat post

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH)–A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with breach of peace after sending a Snapchat story with a disturbing message to several friends and Old Lyme High School students.

Victor Farrell was arrested on Tuesday.

Several students and parents were alarmed at the implications of the posting, according to police.

They felt the message could have been a threat directed to Lyme-Old Lyme School. Parents contacted the superintendent, as well as police.

Farrell told police that the message was accidentally sent to multiple people, and said that he had no ill intent.

He was released on a $500 surety bond, and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on April 5.

