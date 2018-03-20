Thomaston woman sentenced to more than five years in Medicare fraud

Related Coverage Thomaston woman charged in Medicaid fraud

(WTNH)–A Thomaston woman will serve more than five years in prison for using a relative’s name to bill Medicaid for more than $600,000 in services she was not legally qualified to provide or did not provide at all.

Andrea J. Prenez was sentenced Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court, where she pled guilty in October to one count each of Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community and Identity Theft in the First Degree.

Prenez was arrested in June 2017 following an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney into allegations involving her role as principal of Sweet Counseling Services, LLC, which did business under the name Thomaston Counseling Associates.

Prenez was accused of using a relative’s identity and credentials to bill Medicaid for more than $661,000 in services she could not legally provide herself, or which were never rendered. Medicaid is a taxpayer-funded health care program for low-income individuals.

Superior Court Judge Laura F. Baldini sentenced Prenez to 10 years in prison suspended after 67 months served and followed by 3 years’ probation on each count. The sentences will run concurrently for a total effective sentence of 10 years suspended after 67 months incarceration and 3 years’ probation. Prenez was also ordered to pay more than $661,000 in restitution.