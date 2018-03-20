Today’s Dish: First Day of Spring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy! Get ready for longer days and more sunshine as today marks the first day of Spring.

We have another American Idol recap of last night more powerful performances.

15-year-old Austin Eggleston a die-hard Star Wars fan from Illinois was placed on a heart transplant list five months ago. His doctor promised Austin when a heart became available, he would deliver the good news wearing a Chewbacca costume. The doctor made good on his promise this weekend. Austin has already received his new heart and is doing well after the transplant.

The love story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is coming to the small screen. The trailer was released for “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.” The lifetime movie will follow the couple from the time they were set up by friends through their courtship.

The film will air on May 13th at 8:00 p.m. That’s just six days before the couple’s real royal nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.