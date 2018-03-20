Today’s Dish: First Day of Spring

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy! Get ready for longer days and more sunshine as today marks the first day of Spring.

We have another American Idol recap of last night more powerful performances.

15-year-old Austin Eggleston a die-hard Star Wars fan from Illinois was placed on a heart transplant list five months ago.  His doctor promised Austin when a heart became available, he would deliver the good news wearing a Chewbacca costume. The doctor made good on his promise this weekend. Austin has already received his new heart and is doing well after the transplant.

The love story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is coming to the small screen. The trailer was released for “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.” The lifetime movie will follow the couple from the time they were set up by friends through their courtship.

The film will air on May 13th at 8:00 p.m. That’s just six days before the couple’s real royal nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s