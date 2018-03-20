UConn announces schedule changes for campuses due to snowstorm

(WTNH)–In anticipation of a fourth nor’easter in just a few weeks on Wednesday, UConn has announced schedule changes for its campuses.

The Storrs, Hartford and Waterbury campuses will be open until noon Wednesday, then will close for the rest of the day. Classes starting at noon and later are canceled.

The Avery Point and Stamford campuses will be closed all day, with only essential staff reporting.

Updates will be posted as needed at www.alert.uconn.edu.

