UConn dominates in different ways en route to Sweet 16

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team is heading back to the Sweet 16 for the 25th straight year, which is just incredible.

The Huskies beat Quinnipiac on Monday night in a game that was fun to watch, pulling away from the Bobcats in the second half for a 25-point victory.

The first two games of the tournament were very different for the Huskies. They put up 140 points in game 1, then 71 against QU. This team appears to be ready for whatever the opposition plans.

“They were complete opposite types of games. I think it’s a good test for us going into the Sweet 16,” said Katie Lou Samuelson. “Now we’ve faced two teams who were completely different, and we can kind of go in expecting either one of those to happen, and we’ll kind of feel like we’re prepared.”

UConn will play Duke on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.