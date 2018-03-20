Unique approach to easing stress at school is going swimmingly

Related Coverage How coloring helps promote brain health

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — An eye-catching aquarium is attracting an accidental audience.

“I just come in when I need to take a break or when I’m stressed out,” said Sophia Singer-Johnson.

“Really, the intention was for decorative purposes,” explained Principal Kate Fioravanti at Arts Magnet Middle School.

The unintended resolve first began when Singer-Johnson came in to see Principal Fioravanti.

Fioravanti said, “I knew that if I talked to her right then and there, she wasn’t going to be able to talk to me. She was that upset. And so I said, ‘You know what? Why don’t you go and check out the new fish in the tank and I’ll finish this e-mail and I’ll talk to you?'”

Soon the 6th grader was mesmerized.

“A few minutes later, she was asking me, ‘What is the name of this fish?’ So, suddenly she went from being so upset, so upset she couldn’t even talk, to just a few minutes later, not only being able to talk but to be completely un-upset about whatever it was,” Fioravanti said.

The student explained, “It’s usually either because the work is just overwhelming cause it’s middle school or there is someone really being disruptive and loud.”

Fioravanti stated, “Then I turned to her and said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry you, you came in here because you were upset about something. Did you need to talk to me about something?’ And she thought for a second and said, ‘No, I’m good.'”

Since then, students like Sophia stream in and out, spending 10 to 15 minutes, captivated by the colorful creatures swimming about.

“I tried with some other kids and I realized this de-escalation tool is better than any other things that I’ve had before,” said Principal Fearavanti.

Singer-Johnson stated, “When I’m stressed out, it’s hard to focus on things and I feel tense and then when I sit in front of the fish tank and just kind of watch them. I feel less tense and I feel more focused and I can focus better.”

Fioravanti now conducts conversations regularly – tank side. “Sometimes, I don’t even know yet what it is they’ve been sent for and so we just sit in front of the tank for a few minutes and it develops a good rapport and they trust that this is about, it’s figuring out how to improve whatever it is that’s happened to you today and to get to that next step.”

“We’ve had a couple of schools reach out to us, seeing directly from the success we’ve had here,” said Jeremy St. Louis, who created this artistically balanced system.

The aquaculturist explained, “Usually, the fish inhabitants in these systems are a little more relaxed. They’re not super aggressive so the kids can see that and see this interaction of a huge diverse set of species that allows them to realize what’s going on around them and maybe tie that into their own life.”

Principal Fioravanti said, “If a student is sent here, especially a student who has gotten in trouble, my goal is that when they walk back out that door, that they know to do better or they have strategies to do better next time.”

And to think, it began with tiny swimmers, flexing back and forth, seemingly oblivious to those looking in.