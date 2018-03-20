Video: Stanley chimney demolished in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A smokestack in New Britain that once was an exhaust pipe for Stanley Works has been demolished.

On Sunday, crews took down the tower and captured the explosion and collapse on video.

Related Content: Historic tower along Route 34 in Derby demolished

Officials with the Manchester Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) oversaw the demolition and shared footage with News 8.

Watch the video above to see the process for yourself!

Related Content: Second implosion knocks down what was left of Georgia Dome