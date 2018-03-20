Video: Stanley chimney demolished in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A smokestack in New Britain that once was an exhaust pipe for Stanley Works has been demolished.

On Sunday, crews took down the tower and captured the explosion and collapse on video.

Officials with the Manchester Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) oversaw the demolition and shared footage with News 8.

