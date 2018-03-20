Westport native & Hollywood songwriter returns home touting importance of the arts

WESTPORT – Young actors are taking the stage with style in Westport thanks to an award winning Hollywood songwriter. It’s a homecoming for Justin Paul who is speaking out about the importance of arts programs for kids.

Whether he’s onstage in Hollywood winning an Oscar for a song from La La Land or surprising students at his former high school in Westport, Justin Paul’s message is clear: preserving the arts in schools is vital. “I feel like now – more than ever – there’s a risk to arts education,” he says.

Before he wrote songs for Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman, Paul shared his talent onstage in Coleytown Middle School productions of Peter Pan and Bye, Bye Birdie. He’s back – now mentoring the young actors in James and the Giant Peach. “I never imagined I’d be back here having written a show that the students are performing – it’s a very surreal feeling,” he says.

The collaboration is an homage to Ben Frimmer, producer of the play and more. “It’s really, really special,” explains Paul. “I was actually in his class – his 5th grade class – before he was my theater teacher. He taught me history and science.”

“He wrote a rap at the end of class for everyone to do called ‘Mr. Frimmer’s Class’ – so that spark was very clear very early on,” adds Frimmer who believes the arts teach kids valuable lessons. “It’s about feeling comfortable, confidence, community.” 8th grader Nina Drsicoll agrees: “It shows you how hard you have to work to get something done and it shows you how to be part of something bigger than yourself.” Paul’s presence inspired the kids to take action and dream big. But did he give them stage fright? Not a chance. “He’s all about supporting what we do,” says Frimmer. “What matters is that ever kid feels good about the work they did.”

Get those tickets! James and the Giant Peach premieres Friday night and runs through the weekend.

