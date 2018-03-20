Young woman found dead along Turnpike is identified

By Published:

GRAFTON, Mass. (AP) — A high school student has been found dead on the side of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Police say the woman was found Monday morning before 7 a.m. on the westbound side of the road under an overpass.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office says the body was near a road marker.

No identifying information is being released by officials, but the Blackstone Valley Vocation Regional School District in Upton confirms the young woman is high school student Alexandra Valoras. The Grafton News first reported her identification.

Superintendent director Michael Fitzpatrick says Valoras was a junior in the school’s engineering program, saying, “at this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family.” Valoras was part of the school’s robotics team and a resident of Grafton.

The cause and manner of her death will be determined by the Office Chief Medical Examiner.

