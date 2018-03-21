2 Americans, 1 Russian on their way to International Space Station

By Published:
NASA (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(ABC News) — Two American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut blasted off aboard a rocket early this morning on their way to the International Space Station.

The Soyuz booster launched from a launchpad in Kazakhstan at 1:44 a.m. EST.

NASA astronauts Ricky Arnold and Drew Feustel are traveling to the ISS along with cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

Related Content: Astronaut’s DNA no longer matches that of his identical twin, NASA finds

The rocket placed their Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft into orbit and it is scheduled to dock on Friday.

They will join NASA’s Scott Tingle, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and Japan Aerospace Exploration agent Norishige Kanai, who are already on board the ISS.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s