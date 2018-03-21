2 Americans, 1 Russian on their way to International Space Station

(ABC News) — Two American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut blasted off aboard a rocket early this morning on their way to the International Space Station.

The Soyuz booster launched from a launchpad in Kazakhstan at 1:44 a.m. EST.

LIFTOFF! @Astro_Ricky, @Astro_Feustel and @OlegMKS launched at 1:44pm ET in their Soyuz spacecraft. The trio will travel on a two day journey before reaching their new home on @Space_Station this Friday. Watch: https://t.co/OSmfzUKd1f pic.twitter.com/D6IZwTtQpW — NASA (@NASA) March 21, 2018

NASA astronauts Ricky Arnold and Drew Feustel are traveling to the ISS along with cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

The rocket placed their Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft into orbit and it is scheduled to dock on Friday.

Destination space: achieved! @Astro_Ricky, @Astro_Feustel and @OlegMKS have entered the microgravity environment of space, made evident by the floating talismans visible in this interior view of their spacecraft. Watch: https://t.co/OSmfzUKd1f pic.twitter.com/3r2ztqLTjQ — NASA (@NASA) March 21, 2018

They will join NASA’s Scott Tingle, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and Japan Aerospace Exploration agent Norishige Kanai, who are already on board the ISS.