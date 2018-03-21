2,000 year old drink discovered in China

(WTNH) — China may have discovered the world’s oldest drink.

Chinese archaeologists unearthed a bronze kettle.

The kettle dates back more than 2,000 years.

In it was about 300 milliliters of a milky white muddy liquor.

Archaeologists say it is similar to yellow rice wine consumed in China.

Officials did not say who may have first created the drink.