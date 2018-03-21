4th nor’easter causes travel, power outage concerns across the state

(WTNH)– It’s the fourth nor’easter we have seen in a month! A winter storm warning is now in effect for the entire state.

There is a very good chance the snow will impact your commute not only Wednesday night but also Thursday morning. The heavy snow is expected arrive during Wednesday afternoon and continue on until the next morning. Drivers are urged to take it slow on the roads if you must travel and leave extra time for getting where you need to be.

The strong winds are also causing some power outage concerns. Utility companies have crews out ready to respond to any downed trees or power lines from the storm.

News 8 has a look at the road conditions throughout the state in New Haven, New London and along I-95 in Milford in the videos above.