A La Maid: Spring Cleaning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring Cleaning!

We are joined by Polly Morell, Owner and Kristy Hunter, Office Manager of A la maid.

What a better way to kick off Spring than with a clean home! A la maid offers a top to bottom cleaning service. They also have a special for March/Spring Cleaning.

A La Maid is a family oriented business, which is why they understand how important your home and family are to you. Their cleaning services will not only give you more time with your loved ones, but also peace of mind.

Be sure to visit http://alamaid.com/